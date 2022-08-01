Work begins on 'state-of-the-art' redevelopment

Work has begun to create a "state-of-the-art" multi-purpose building in a coastal town.

The redevelopment of Station Yard, on the corner of Station Road and Blyth Road in Southwold, will see the space transformed into a flexible workspace open to individuals and start-up businesses, as well as those who wish to be part of a business community to network and collaborate.

Initial site works began this week, with the main construction taking place from September.

Once complete, the day-to-day running of the building will be carried out by MENTA, which supports small and medium sized businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk with business help, support, advice and training.

CEO Alex Till said: "It’s a great opportunity to achieve a better work-life balance, allow people to work closer to home, invite new people into the town and increase the general footfall in Southwold to support the existing businesses.

“Co-working and collaboration are key in this post-Covid world, and our job is to provide business support and advice to all our tenants, as well as organising and facilitating networking events, knowledge sharing and training to ensure a stronger and more productive business community."

The development, which saw the demolition of buildings at the junction, is set to feature a building with offices and a residential flat above, while a second building would be office space.

Mayor of Southwold Will Windell

Mayor of Southwold Will Windell said: "I’m absolutely delighted we have got the green light and that work can begin.

"We are seeing some fantastic new facilities opening in Southwold this year and the news that we can push on with a development such as this to help futureproof our town is very exciting.

“We do of course want to preserve everything that people know and love about Southwold and part of that is to encourage and provide provision for people to be able to work, live and stay in Southwold all year-round.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, added: “Since the beginning of this project, we have been working in partnership with Southwold Town Council and will continue to support them, and the local community, in delivering their ambitions for the town.”