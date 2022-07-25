Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp on popular park

A group of Travellers have illegally set up camp on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A group of Travellers have illegally set up camp on a popular park.

The group moved onto Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville over the weekend.

A small number of caravans, motorhomes and vehicles are understood to have arrived at the park, on Lowestoft Road, on Sunday, July 24.

A group of Travellers have illegally set up camp on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Around five caravans are believed to still be remaining at Carlton Meadow Park, which is a popular place for dog walkers and children who use the play area and skatepark.

Travellers on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

An onlooker said that the caravans are "parked near to the Castleton Avenue and Lowestoft Road roundabout end of the park."

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “A report was, on Monday, July 25, made to East Suffolk Council after Suffolk Police were made aware of an encampment at Carlton Meadow Park, Carlton Colville.

“Police visited the site and issued a Code of Conduct, and will monitor the site going forward.

“A welfare visit has been scheduled and further actions will be taken in accordance with the joint protocol for unauthorised encampments.”

Of the Traveller encampment in Carlton Colville, a Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Carlton Colville.

Police at the scene after a group of Travellers illegally set up camp on Carlton Meadow Park in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

"Local officers are working closely with partner agencies, under agreed protocols, as well as working with the landowner to ensure legal procedures are followed around unauthorised encampments.

"We have and will continue to carry out on-site visits and conduct reassurance patrols.

“If problems occur we will deal with them, as we deem appropriate, and this may include the serving of acceptable behaviour notices and continue to monitor on a daily basis and responding to any concerns.”

In a post on its Facebook page on Monday morning, Carlton Colville Town Council said: "Thank you to everyone who has contacted us following the arrival of Travellers on Carlton Meadow Park.

"East Suffolk Council - who own the land - are aware and are subsequently dealing with this matter."