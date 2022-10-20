Waveney's very own author and illustrator duo release new Christmas book

Waveney's very own author and illustrator have released a new Christmas book - Credit: James Mayhew & Zeb Soanes

A radio presenter and author from Lowestoft, alongside a best-selling illustrator from Bungay, have officially unveiled the fourth instalment of their popular children’s book series.

Author Zeb Soanes and illustrator James Mayhew's fourth instalment of Gaspard the Fox, is titled 'Gaspard's Christmas', with kindness the central message behind the festive tale.

Mr Mayhew said: "The message of the story is all about kindness.

"The book is about an urban fox looking for something to eat on Christmas eve, when the hungry fox bumps into a homeless man, who may be someone of great significance to Christmas."

Mr Soanes added: "We wanted to produce a Christmas story with a powerful heartfelt message, promoting kindness in the Christmas spirit.

"Children's books provide a unique opportunity to send a message.

"I am not aware of homelessness being tackled in children's literature, so through 'Gaspard's Christmas' we wanted to raise awareness of societal problems to readers."

The book was officially unveiled at a festive launch event at St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, on Thursday, October 20, with supporters of St Martin’s Charity in attendance.

Mr Soanes and Mr Mayhew have said royalties from the book will go to St Martin’s Charity in perpetuity, to support the organisation’s life-changing work with people experiencing homelessness and frontline workers

Sam Wells, vicar of St Martin-in-the-Fields, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the launch of Gaspard’s Christmas at St Martin-in-the-Fields.

"Thanks to Zeb and James’ generosity, royalties from the sales of Gaspard’s Christmas will go to St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity in perpetuity, so that we can continue to offer funding for both individuals and organisations, to help people access suitable accommodation and keep it, right across the UK.”

Mr Mayhew said: "I am really happy that I can help aid the appalling problem of homelessness through the book.

"Instead of giving Christmas cards this year, or perhaps as well as, I hope people can give a book as a Christmas gesture of goodwill.

"A book will bring joy over and over and which too can be passed on, it is a sustainable gift."