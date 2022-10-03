'High quality new homes' to be unveiled at vacant town centre site

Dawn Edwards of Orwell Housing ‘tops out’ 31 new affordable homes at Alexandra Road in Lowestoft, watched by Paul Pitcher (centre) and Bob Dowler (left) of constructor Wellington. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Work to transform a vacant town centre site with more than 30 new homes is gathering pace.

Demolition started at the "prominent new build scheme" in May last year, as work began at the former brownfield site in Lowestoft, which had previously been used by a tool hire centre business.

Work is now under way that will see more than 30 affordable homes built at the former JD Power/Lowestoft Tool Hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A scheme had been approved by East Suffolk councillors in September 2020 - and six months later, Orwell Housing Association "secured the purchase of land in Lowestoft" for the development of 31 new, affordable rented flats.

Centring around “the demolition of existing commercial buildings and the construction of a residential development of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with undercroft parking and associated works” at the former JD Power/Lowestoft Tool Hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft, Wellington Construction Ltd were appointed by Orwell as their construction partner.

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Archant

Another important milestone has now been marked with a traditional topping-out ceremony at the site – with ale from local brewer Green Jack being poured over the roof slates.

Orwell Housing development manager Dawn Edwards joined Paul Pitcher and Bob Dowler of Lowestoft-based constructor Wellington to perform the ceremony, which marks the completion of the structure and roof of the new home.

Now the internal fitting will take place before the first families move into the new homes in the spring, with the 31 one-bedroom apartments being made available for affordable rent.

With the new homes the result of a partnership between Orwell and constructor Wellington, they have been built with the help of funding from Homes England.

Ms Edwards said: "This is a major development of affordable homes for Lowestoft, which will really help tackle homelessness and housing need in the town.

“These are high quality new homes right in the heart of the town.”

Mr Pitcher added, “When we identified this brownfield site, it seemed an ideal opportunity to create a large scheme to provide a meaningful number of new affordable homes for our home town.

“As well as building affordable new homes for local people, this development is providing employment for local people, and it will stand as a good example of what can be achieved through working in partnership."