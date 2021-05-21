News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Work under way on new homes at vacant town centre site

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:30 AM May 21, 2021   
Work to transform a vacant town centre site with new homes is under way.

Demolition has started at the "prominent new build scheme" that will see more than 30 affordable homes built on a brownfield site in Lowestoft, which had previously been used by a tool hire centre business.

The scheme for 31 flats was approved by East Suffolk councillors in September last year.

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former to

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Archant

In March Orwell Housing Association "secured the purchase of land in Lowestoft" for the development of 31 new, affordable rented flats. 

Work is now under way as part of the scheme centring around “the demolition of existing commercial buildings and the construction of a residential development of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with undercroft parking and associated works” at the former JD Power/Lowestoft Tool Hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft.

Work is now under way that will see more than 30 affordable homes built in Lowestoft.

Work is now under way that will see more than 30 affordable homes built at the former JD Power/Lowestoft Tool Hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With the former site for Lowestoft Tool Hire to "now be completely redeveloped," according to Orwell Housing Association, Wellington Construction Ltd were appointed by Orwell as their construction partner.




East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

