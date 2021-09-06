News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Survey - How has Covid changed your takeaway ordering habits?

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 2:02 PM September 6, 2021   
Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A Deliveroo rider. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

After pubs and restaurants first shut their doors when the pandemic broke out, it wasn't long before we all turned to takeaways.

There were few other options for our Friday night treat or mid-week pick-me-up.

Platforms such as Just Eat and Deliveroo saw signifcant jumps in order numbers, and restaurants, cafés and street food traders focused on delivery to earn an income.

The rate of demand may have slowed as restaurants reopened and booking a table once again became an option, but for many a takeaway is still now a regular part of the week.

We'd like to know how your eating out - or in - habits have changed over the last 18 months.

Please do fill in our short, and anonymous, survey below. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'A massive boost': Former England captain is new club president
  2. 2 New shop units bid for former office building in Lowestoft withdrawn
  3. 3 Security plea after mountain bike is stolen in shed burglary
  1. 4 Al fresco culture here to stay as government plans to make it permanent
  2. 5 Food celebrated at Lowestoft's heritage festival
  3. 6 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
  4. 7 Five new businesses that launched in Lowestoft this summer
  5. 8 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
  6. 9 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
  7. 10 Investigations continue after car stolen from outside pub
Food and Drink
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A white Toyota Yaris was stolen outside a pub in Lowestoft.

Norfolk Live

Car stolen outside Lowestoft pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
One Stop in Lowestoft has been closed this morning following an attempted break-in in the night.

Suffolk Live

Bottles of alcohol and cigarettes stolen in burglaries in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
One Stop in Lowestoft has been closed this morning following an attempted break-in in the night.

Suffolk Live

One Stop store in Lowestoft closed after attempted break-in

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The First Light Festival in Lowestoft as captured at night. Picture: Mick Howes

East Suffolk Council

Full strength First Light Festival set for £200,000 boost

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon