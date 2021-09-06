Survey - How has Covid changed your takeaway ordering habits?
Published: 2:02 PM September 6, 2021
- Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017
After pubs and restaurants first shut their doors when the pandemic broke out, it wasn't long before we all turned to takeaways.
There were few other options for our Friday night treat or mid-week pick-me-up.
Platforms such as Just Eat and Deliveroo saw signifcant jumps in order numbers, and restaurants, cafés and street food traders focused on delivery to earn an income.
The rate of demand may have slowed as restaurants reopened and booking a table once again became an option, but for many a takeaway is still now a regular part of the week.
We'd like to know how your eating out - or in - habits have changed over the last 18 months.
Please do fill in our short, and anonymous, survey below.
Most Read
- 1 'A massive boost': Former England captain is new club president
- 2 New shop units bid for former office building in Lowestoft withdrawn
- 3 Security plea after mountain bike is stolen in shed burglary
- 4 Al fresco culture here to stay as government plans to make it permanent
- 5 Food celebrated at Lowestoft's heritage festival
- 6 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
- 7 Five new businesses that launched in Lowestoft this summer
- 8 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
- 9 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
- 10 Investigations continue after car stolen from outside pub