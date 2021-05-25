Anger at 'huge fly-tip' dumped near to woods

Published: 4:41 PM May 25, 2021

The 'huge' fly-tip reported near Blackheath Woods in Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Broken plastic items were among a huge pile of waste dumped near woodland.

East Suffolk Council had slammed fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in the alleyway between homes on Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate incidents in March.

Anger was also expressed after waste was dumped on Mill Lane in Wrentham and on a field adjacent to Benacre Road in Henstead recently.

And now, the council has described the latest fly-tip to be reported in Pakefield, near to Blackheath Woods, as "unacceptable."

A council spokesman said: "A resident reported this huge fly-tip to us after someone dumped it at Blackheath Road.

"This is not okay!

"Not only it is unsightly, unacceptable and unnecessary, but fly-tipping also pose a real danger to the environment and local wildlife."

You may also want to watch:

According to the latest figures, fly-tipping soared during the Covid-19 pandemic in East Suffolk - with more than 500 reports in the district in the final quarter of last year.

Contact the council by submitting a fly-tipping or litter report online via https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report