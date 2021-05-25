Anger at 'huge fly-tip' dumped near to woods
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
Broken plastic items were among a huge pile of waste dumped near woodland.
East Suffolk Council had slammed fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in the alleyway between homes on Wollaston Road and Seago Street in Lowestoft in two separate incidents in March.
Anger was also expressed after waste was dumped on Mill Lane in Wrentham and on a field adjacent to Benacre Road in Henstead recently.
And now, the council has described the latest fly-tip to be reported in Pakefield, near to Blackheath Woods, as "unacceptable."
A council spokesman said: "A resident reported this huge fly-tip to us after someone dumped it at Blackheath Road.
"This is not okay!
"Not only it is unsightly, unacceptable and unnecessary, but fly-tipping also pose a real danger to the environment and local wildlife."
You may also want to watch:
According to the latest figures, fly-tipping soared during the Covid-19 pandemic in East Suffolk - with more than 500 reports in the district in the final quarter of last year.
Contact the council by submitting a fly-tipping or litter report online via https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report
Most Read
- 1 Emergency alerts set to be tested in East Suffolk
- 2 A12 closed and homes may be evacuated after gas leak
- 3 Spate of vehicles seized by police in Lowestoft
- 4 New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft
- 5 Rail shake-up casts doubt on Lowestoft to London direct line
- 6 Care home residents fulfil boyhood dream by riding Harley Davidson
- 7 Demolition works to begin for £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing
- 8 Concern for man missing for 14 days
- 9 CCTV reveals man wanted over double burglary
- 10 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children