Hundreds flock to 'hugely successful' Lowestoft maritime heritage fair
- Credit: Mick Howes
Lowestoft’s fishing traditions were celebrated as hundreds of people enjoyed a special event.
The historic Lowestoft-based sailing smack Excelsior was open to the public to look around as part of a special celebration.
Marking its 100th birthday in style, the sole remaining working example of a traditional Lowestoft sailing smack was showcased as part of the continuing Lowestoft Heritage Open Days.
With the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival offering almost 120 free to explore events across town between September 10 and September 19, the town's fishing heritage was celebrated last Saturday.
At the event at Heritage Quay on South Pier there was the chance to look around the historic vessel and even climb the rigging, while the celebration of maritime life also included lots of stalls to view as well as live music from the Lowestoft Longshoremen and John Ward Trio.
A spokesman for The Excelsior said: "It was hugely successful with a great many visitors and all those exhibiting were delighted.
You may also want to watch:
"Hundreds of people queued to take a look round Excelsior, so all in all it was a very worthwhile event!"
Featuring demonstrations and exhibitions of traditional drifter and trawler net making, full-size fisherman's ganseys were also on display.
Most Read
- 1 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
- 2 Is Lowestoft becoming 'party central' of the east coast?
- 3 Robbers attempt to steal dog in Lowestoft churchyard
- 4 Plans for ex-restaurant to become pub revealed as licence granted
- 5 Man arrested for indecent exposure in Kessingland
- 6 Man, 45, jailed for Lowestoft burglaries
- 7 Coastal village awaits decision on bid for 220 new homes
- 8 Academy in Lowestoft receives Ofsted praise for 'effective action'
- 9 Motorbikes stolen during thefts in Lowestoft
- 10 'I promised him we would make change': Mum's vow to her much-loved son
There was also the chance to take part in have-a-go activities and to speak with staff and volunteers as the International Boatbuilding Training College, Waveney Valley Smokehouse, Artists from Another Angle Studio, and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission all formed part of the displays.
One of the stallholders said: “It was a popular event and very well attended.
"Crafts on display included knitting fishermen’s jumpers and the International Boatbuilding Training College demonstrating boatbuilding skills including making wire eye splices.
"A blacksmith and net maker also showed off their abilities while CEFAS experts answered questions on marine life.
"A local smoke house displayed their range of smoked fish products and described the processes involved.”
Hailing the success of the continuing Lowestoft Heritage Open Days, the mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green said: "Lowestoft’s Heritage Open Day programme is testament to the heritage the town council are committed to.
"Thanks to so many involved in making Lowestoft one of the top Heritage Open Day locations."