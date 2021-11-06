'Enough is enough': Protestors take to the streets demanding climate action
- Credit: Mick Howes
Hundreds of people chanting "blah blah blah" marched through Lowestoft's station square today as part of a global demonstration.
As world leaders gathered for COP26 town protestors walked from the square up to London Road North, chanting "blah blah blah" - demanding world leaders address the climate crisis.
The November 6 demo was just one of a worldwide day of action with people of all political persuasions attending.
Alongside protesters Extinction Rebellion, Green New Deal and other political organisations were also present at the march.
Kevin Wingfield coordinated today's demonstration and said: "Enough is enough. We've got to have decisive action, stop the use of fossil fuels and move to renewables.
"We don't think the government currently up in Glasgow are up to the task.
"It's our responsibility out on the streets to make sure that there is real change and this change is going to come from the common people.
"Much of Lowestoft and East Anglia could be underwater in the future if action is not taken now.
"The local council has taken a position for positive change but we need that real investment from government for renewable alternative jobs."
World leaders at COP26 have so far pledged to end deforestation by 2030, cut methane emissions and more than 40 countries have agreed to phase out coal and fossil fuel production.
But Richard Chilvers, Waveney TUC secretary and protest organiser, said demonstrations like these will continue until complete action is agreed upon.
"This is the first of many protests," he said.
"We need this kind of people pressure to change things.
"The statements that have been made are greenwashing and I fully support Greta Thunberg with her 'blah blah blah' message."
Extinction Rebellion protester Kate was speaking on behalf of green councillor for Suffolk Coastal Rachel Smith-Lyte.
The campaigner, who didn't give her surname, said: "Rachel is in Glasgow and has said these talks are likely to fail.
"This is the beginning of a new struggle, where it is up to us ordinary people to create the change.
"There a tough decisions to be made in the future and this will include making everyday changes to our lives and holding government words to account so they take action."