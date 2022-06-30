Organisers 'overwhelmed' as Nearly Festival makes welcome return
- Credit: Jen Jones
Hundreds of people turned out for the return of one of the biggest tribute act festivals in the region.
With the Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 showcased on Nicholas Everitt Park over the weekend of June 25-26, organisers admitted they were "overwhelmed" with the response.
Hundreds of festival-goers partied the afternoon and evenings away as the leading tribute band festival returned to the popular park stage in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.
Featuring seven performances on Saturday, tribute acts to Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Stereophonics, Britpop Live by the Counterfeit Brits, Abba and Oasis entertained the crowds and kept people in the party mood.
Another six acts on Sunday -- featuring tributes to Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Chic and Nile Rodgers, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Bob Marley -- ensured it was a weekend to remember.
Organised by The NeaRly Festival, Must Have Tickets and Oulton Broad Parish Council, as well as all songs from the UK's best touring tribute acts live on stage, there was plenty to keep the public in high spirits as a tasty local 'Street Food Market', the popular pub priced 'Pub in the Park' and a 'Kidzone' - complete with children's attractions and activities -- entertained families.
And now, planning is already under way for the return of the popular festival next year.
A spokesman for the The NeaRly Festival organisers said: "We are overwhelmed with the weekend and all the support.
"It was great to be back to some normality and seeing so many happy faces of all ages.
"Thank you to all who helped keep a beautiful park as we found it.
"We are already planning next year's event; we’d love to hear what bands/artists everyone would like to see in the park."