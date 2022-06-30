News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Organisers 'overwhelmed' as Nearly Festival makes welcome return

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:47 PM June 30, 2022
Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022. - Credit: Jen Jones

Hundreds of people turned out for the return of one of the biggest tribute act festivals in the region.

With the Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 showcased on Nicholas Everitt Park over the weekend of June 25-26, organisers admitted they were "overwhelmed" with the response.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Crowds enjoying Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022. - Credit: Jen Jones

Hundreds of festival-goers partied the afternoon and evenings away as the leading tribute band festival returned to the popular park stage in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

Featuring seven performances on Saturday, tribute acts to Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Stereophonics, Britpop Live by the Counterfeit Brits, Abba and Oasis entertained the crowds and kept people in the party mood.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 - Credit: Jen Jones

Another six acts on Sunday -- featuring tributes to Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Chic and Nile Rodgers, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Bob Marley -- ensured it was a weekend to remember.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022. - Credit: Jen Jones

Organised by The NeaRly Festival, Must Have Tickets and Oulton Broad Parish Council, as well as all songs from the UK's best touring tribute acts live on stage, there was plenty to keep the public in high spirits as a tasty local 'Street Food Market', the popular pub priced 'Pub in the Park' and a 'Kidzone' - complete with children's attractions and activities -- entertained families.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 - Credit: Jen Jones

And now, planning is already under way for the return of the popular festival next year.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 - Credit: Jen Jones

A spokesman for the The NeaRly Festival organisers said: "We are overwhelmed with the weekend and all the support.

"It was great to be back to some normality and seeing so many happy faces of all ages.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 - Credit: Jen Jones

"Thank you to all who helped keep a beautiful park as we found it.

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022

Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 - Credit: Jen Jones

"We are already planning next year's event; we’d love to hear what bands/artists everyone would like to see in the park."

Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

