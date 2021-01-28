News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Increasing concern for missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:35 AM January 28, 2021   
Amber

There is increasing concern for 14-year-old missing girl Amber Hanson. - Credit: Suffolk Police

There is growing concern for missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson from Lowestoft who was last seen on Monday, January 25.

Amber Hanson was last seen in Oulton Road Lowestoft in the early hours on Monday, January 25 and she has now not returned home for three days.

Amber is described as female, white, 5ft tall and of slim build. She has very long dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing light blue jeans, a fluffy pink coat and beige trainers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Amber’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 309 / 26th Jan 2021

