Mother-of-two's death was linked to taking cocaine coroner concludes

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:53 PM September 21, 2022
An aerial view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Rebecca Fisher died at the James Paget University Hospital - Credit: James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

A Lowestoft mother-of-two's death was related to taking cocaine, a coroner has concluded.

Rebecca Fisher, 41 and of Chapel Street, died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on January 19 this year.

She had been taken to the hospital the day before after she collapsed and then suffered a cardiac arrest at her home.

An inquest into Ms Fisher's death at Norwich heard there was evidence she had taken cocaine in her blood system.

Her cause of death was given as an irregular heartbeat with cocaine toxicity and an inflamed windpipe/bronchi as contributing factors.

Assistant Norfolk Coroner Christopher Leach said: "This is a drug-related death."

The inquest heard Ms Fisher had trained as a hotel receptionist and then as a teaching assistant and suffered a medical condition that caused memory loss and physical effects leading to her being unable to work.

Paying tribute Mr Leach said: "Rebecca was a loving and kind-hearted woman."

