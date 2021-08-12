Inspire Suffolk students raise funds with Social Action project

Published: 12:00 PM August 12, 2021

The NCS Lowestoft team delivering the equipment to the Dragonfly Unit. - Credit: Inspire Suffolk

A group of students from Inspire Suffolk has pledged to make a difference to the lives of children and young people with complex mental health needs in Lowestoft.

It comes as part of the NCS Youth Programme, which is designed to help 16–17-year-olds meet a new crowd, take on challenges and build useful skills for life after high school.

With the local charity Inspire Suffolk delivering NCS for more than five years, the Lowestoft team has helped to raise funds for a worthy cause.

As part of the programme, 13 students created their own social action project to have a lasting impact on their community.

The winning project they chose was the Dragonfly Unit, based at Carlton Court in Lowestoft - an inpatient ward for children and young people with complex mental health needs.

You may also want to watch:

With the project chosen as it is close to a lot of the team, they decided to raise funds through a two-day car wash and sponsored walk which raised an incredible £751.45.

The NCS Lowestoft team carrying out the car wash fundraiser. - Credit: Inspire Suffolk

Hailed as "a phenomenal success", once complete the group were able to source, price and purchase equipment that the Dragonfly Unit needs to help support its patients.

The NCS group purchased console games, controllers, soft furnishings, arts and crafts equipment, toys and learning aids, while also using a portion of the money to create hygiene and sanitary packages containing essential items such as deodorant and toothbrushes.

Due to Covid restrictions only four members of the team were able to attend the actual delivery of the equipment to the centre on the day, but the staff were blown away with the young people’s efforts and were humbled by the donations and efforts.

The NCS Lowestoft team delivering the equipment to the Dragonfly Unit. - Credit: Inspire Suffolk

With the students all benefitting from the project and improving their skills, team leader, Tony Wilson, said: “What a pleasure and a privilege it has been to be involved with such an energetic and committed group of young people who achieved so much more than they set out to.

"I would like to thank Dragonfly Unit for allowing the group to raise funds for them."

To join Inspire Suffolk for their next NCS programme in Lowestoft, visit https://inspiresuffolk.org.uk/courses/national-citizen-service-ncs/







