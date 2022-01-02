Investigations continue after man's body found on beach
- Credit: Mick Howes
Investigations are continuing after the body of a man was found on a beach on New Year's Day.
Emergency services were called to Corton beach, near Lowestoft, at 10.30am on Saturday, January 1.
Officers remained at the beach for several hours into the afternoon, before a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed a man's body had been found in the sea.
They said: "A body of a man has been found in the sea at Corton.
"Emergency services attended after reports that a body had been seen along the seafront at approximately 10.30am on Saturday, January 1.
"Visitors to the area are asked to be aware a scene is in place while emergency services carry out their work."
The East of England Ambulance Service were among those called to the scene, along with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.
