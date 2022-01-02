News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Investigations continue after man's body found on beach

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:00 AM January 2, 2022
Corton beach

Corton beach, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Investigations are continuing after the body of a man was found on a beach on New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to Corton beach, near Lowestoft, at 10.30am on Saturday, January 1.

Officers remained at the beach for several hours into the afternoon, before a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed a man's body had been found in the sea.

They said: "A body of a man has been found in the sea at Corton.

"Emergency services attended after reports that a body had been seen along the seafront at approximately 10.30am on Saturday, January 1.

"Visitors to the area are asked to be aware a scene is in place while emergency services carry out their work."

The East of England Ambulance Service were among those called to the scene, along with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in the sea at Corton
  2. 2 Fire, police and ambulance crews on scene of incident at Corton beach
  3. 3 Scheme unveiled to revive former Tuttles building
  1. 4 Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46
  2. 5 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  3. 6 Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021: Meet your pub landlord of the year
  4. 7 Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021: Meet your teacher of the year
  5. 8 Delivery drivers save man's life after collapse
  6. 9 Investigations continue after man's body found on beach
  7. 10 Car stolen from driveway in Lowestoft is found in Beccles
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The completed bittern mural on Bittern Green in Lowestoft.

Street artist to return to town to create magnificent seventh mural

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Justin Hawkins fronts the Darkness at a gig at the UEA in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley.

'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
'The Grit' was once a booming beach village. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family research sparks memories of forgotten fishing village 'The Grit'

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Auction former Jessops store Lowestoft

'Great potential' - Vacant retail store in Lowestoft set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon