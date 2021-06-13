Investigations continue into 'suspicious' caravan fire that 'exploded'

Published: 11:19 AM June 13, 2021

A caravan which caught fire on Hulver Road in Mutford is being treated as 'deliberate.' - Credit: Google Maps

Police have confirmed investigations are continuing into a caravan fire which was started deliberately.

Fire crews were called to the scene of an abandoned caravan fire on Monday, June 7, in what is being described by Suffolk Fire and Rescue as a "deliberate" act.

One person who lives nearby described hearing a 'loud explosion' noise at the time of the incident.

A fire crew from Lowestoft South and one from Wrentham were called to the scene of an abandoned caravan fire at 11.02pm.

A stop message was then received at 11.34pm but a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed it has reason to believe this was a deliberate act.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "There are no further details to add to this yet at this stage."