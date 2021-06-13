News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Investigations continue into 'suspicious' caravan fire that 'exploded'

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:19 AM June 13, 2021   
caravan fire

A caravan which caught fire on Hulver Road in Mutford is being treated as 'deliberate.' - Credit: Google Maps

Police have confirmed investigations are continuing into a caravan fire which was started deliberately.

Fire crews were called to the scene of an abandoned caravan fire on Monday, June 7, in what is being described by Suffolk Fire and Rescue as a "deliberate" act.

One person who lives nearby described hearing a 'loud explosion' noise at the time of the incident.

A fire crew from Lowestoft South and one from Wrentham were called to the scene of an abandoned caravan fire at 11.02pm. 

A stop message was then received at 11.34pm but a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed it has reason to believe this was a deliberate act.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "There are no further details to add to this yet at this stage."

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft

Anti-social drivers targeted by police for revving engines in town car park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Demolition works at the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive in Lowestoft have been completed.

Suffolk County Council

Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Sq

Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon