ITV's This Morning broadcasting live from Lowestoft food hall today

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:19 AM July 20, 2022
ITV's This Morning is broadcasting live from Lowestoft 

ITV's This Morning is broadcasting live from Lowestoft - Credit: Screen Suffolk

ITV show This Morning will be broadcasting a segment live from Lowestoft's revamped East Point Pavilion today.

Screen Suffolk, the official film office for the county, has revealed recording crews are at the food hall on the coast this morning.

They will broadcast live from the site for piece for ITV Win, which will see a £90,000 handed out to a lucky winner of a competition.

The segment was recorded at East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft 

The segment was recorded at East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft - Credit: Screen Suffolk

ITV was also in Southwold on Tuesday to record a segment for ITV Win on the seafront.

The company's presence in Suffolk comes after This Morning and Loose Women recorded features from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk last week.

TV
Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

