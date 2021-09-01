Museum painting remembers 'Mr Old Lowestoft'

Published: 8:31 AM September 1, 2021

The Jack Rose painting is presented to Lowestoft Museum at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Bert Collyer

A portrait of the man often described as "Mr Old Lowestoft" has been presented to a popular museum.

The oil painting of the much-loved local historian, raconteur and author Jack Rose was presented to Lowestoft Museum at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, for public viewing.

The work of Oulton man Bill 'Robbie' Robertson had been presented to the Jack Rose Old Lowestoft Society - the town's history group bearing his name - in 2019.

The artist Bill Robertson presents his portrait of Jack Rose to the JROLS at their last AGM in September 2019. - Credit: Bob Collis

And last Thursday morning Rodney Deurden and Irene O'Toole, chairman and secretary of the Lowestoft Museum Trustees, accepted the painting from society chairman Chris Brooks during a special presentation.

The presentation outside the museum last week. - Credit: Bob Collis

Mr Deurden said: "Lowestoft Museum is delighted to receive this lovely portrait of someone who has done so much for history and heritage in the town.

"We will display it in a prominent position for all our visitors to see and appreciate."

Mr Brooks said that Jack Rose, who died in February 2000, was looked upon by many as "Mr Old Lowestoft" and that his name, which the society perpetuates, became synonymous with local history research.

Lowestoft historian Jack Rose, pictured in 1999. - Credit: Bill Darnell

He said: "His postcard collection was on display at the old Lowestoft Museum site at The Prairie (now The Britten Centre).

"He was involved in fundraising, through his books, talks and videos with almost every museum in the area, including this one, so it is fitting his picture goes on display here."

Mr Brooks added that the Jack Rose Old Lowestoft Society is reconvening its monthly meetings after Covid - with masks recommended - with a deferred AGM on Friday, September 10 at Trinity Methodist Church Hall on Park Road Lowestoft at 7.30pm.

New attendees are also welcome when Mr Brooks will present an evening of recent society research activity.

Lowestoft Museum will be opening during the Heritage Open Days Festival running September 10 to 19.

A major exhibition of old Lowestoft area photographs and wartime aviation relics, by Bert Collyer and Bob Collis, will also be open to the public at Oulton Broad Pavilion - opposite the museum building - throughout the HODs event from 10am to 4pm, courtesy of Oulton Broad Parish Council.

Visit https://lowestoftmuseum.org/ with HODs details via https://www.facebook.com/heritageopendayslowestoft







