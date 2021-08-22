Have your say at new hospital 'engagement event'
People are being urged to share their views as the development of a new Norfolk hospital site is discussed next week.
In October last year, it was announced that the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust would receive national funding through the Department of Health and Social Care to explore all options for the building of a new hospital as part of the Government’s Health Infrastructure Plan – one of 40 that will be built across the country by 2030.
The Gorleston-based hospital, which serves Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Waveney, will receive government funding to build a new hospital and health campus.
And next week, the trust's governors are set to hold a virtual "engagement event".
It is being held using Microsoft Teams from 6.30pm to 7.30pm next Tuesday, August 24.
With the hospital site being developed over the next 10 years, the trust's governors are keen to hear feedback on "what is important to you in how we provide and locate services at our hospital in future?"
Visit the hospital's website to find out more about joining in with the meeting.
