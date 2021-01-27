Lowestoft man's role in some of the biggest live events of 2021

Published: 2:30 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM January 27, 2021

A Lowestoft man is set to work with some of the biggest names in music and sport to bring "world-class" experiences into people's homes during lockdown and beyond.

James Sutcliffe has joined LIVENow, a live events streaming group founded by Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani in August.

Born and bred in Lowestoft, Mr Sutcliffe returned to his hometown five years ago after a spell in London, and will now help stream some of the biggest live shows of the year.

LIVENow have recently hosted shows Dua Lipa, Gorillaz and Pete Tong. - Credit: LIVENow

Mr Sutcliffe, the new chief marketing and content officer, said: "I'm hugely proud to be from Lowestoft and I love the fact that some of the biggest music events of the year are being managed from my home office in our town.

"The pandemic will offer people the opportunity to be located outside of the major cities in the future and I hope my story can inspire people who have aspirations to work in industries that aren't typically associated with living in more rural locations.

You may also want to watch:

"Since LIVENow officially launched in August, it has delivered straight out of the blocks, which speaks volumes about their ambition.

"I'm excited by that and the opportunity we have to build a brand that connects with people, becomes part of their day-to-day, and brings fans even closer to the artists, teams and experiences they love.

"Virtual events have become an essential part of the marketing mix, generating hype for a live tour, building anticipation for an album or building community outside the walls of a venue or sports ground.

"Our events are inclusive of all fans, regardless of geography and, as a medium, we are only just scratching the surface of its potential.

LIVENow have recently hosted shows Dua Lipa, Gorillaz and Pete Tong. - Credit: LIVENow

"I'm excited by the conversations we are having in how we push the boundaries of this space, what it means for merchandising, supporting real world events, brand storytelling, and more."

In his previous role, the former Monster Energy marketing director worked on partnerships with UFC, Lewis Hamilton, F2 Freestyles and Post Malone, as well as nine Premier League clubs.

He also worked as director of music at Monster Energy, where partnerships involved Stormzy, Live Nation, and Pete Tong.