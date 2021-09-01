Union J star set to shine in Lowestoft panto

Published: 1:55 PM September 1, 2021

Jaymi Hensley, from popular boyband Union J, will play Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Paul Holman Associates

A popular singer, actor and radio presenter is set to head up the panto cast in Lowestoft this festive season.

After the yearly Marina Theatre pantomime was cancelled last year amid the the Covid-19 pandemic, Cinderella will be going to the ball this December.

And management at the Marina Theatre expressed delight this week as her Prince Charming will be played by Jaymi Hensley from popular boyband Union J.

The band formed on the ninth series of X Factor in 2012 and starred as they went on to win Best British Breakthrough act at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards in 2013, earned two official chart number one singles and amassed 50 million streams plus 1m combined UK single and album sales.

Theatre management said Jaymi is "very excited" to be in Lowestoft for the Christmas season, after he started his professional career in Hopton in 2008 at the Broadlands Sands Holiday Park.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

The Cinderella cast will include Lowestoft’s favourite Terry Gleed as Buttons and TV’s John Lyons as Baron Hardup.

Diabolical double-act Lav & Lou will reprise their role as the Ugly Sisters, while Naomi Slater – who played Tiger Lilly in 2018 - returns as the magical Fairy Godmother and Anna Morgan will take up the title role of Cinderella.

Marina chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “Going a year without Panto was a real strain for us.

"Financially it was a huge blow, but more than that Panto is the time of year when we get to engage with the broadest cross section of society in Lowestoft and the building really comes to life as a result.

"All our staff are able to embrace the Panto-spirit and celebrate together, so having Cinderella back on the stage this year will be a massive boost.

"We’re really excited to be welcoming Jaymi Hensley to Lowestoft this winter, and along with the rest of the cast, we’re setting up to deliver our best Panto yet!”

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “We are delighted that Jaymi is appearing as the Prince in Cinderella.”

Cinderella will open for its first public performance on December 14, with tickets available via the box office, and at marinatheatre.co.uk. Early bird prices end on Sunday, September 5.