Jewellery stolen after burglars raid home in Lowestoft
Jewellery was stolen after burglars forced their way into a home.
Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses in connection with the burglary in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft at the weekend.
A home on Famona Road, Carlton Colville was broken into at sometime between 4.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, September 18.
Police said entry was gained after "a lock on a door was forced."
A police spokesman said: "Once inside, an untidy search was completed throughout and jewellery was stolen.
"Can you help?"
If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about the burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/51896/21 via 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
