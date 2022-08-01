Lowestoft artist's legacy to be remembered at new exhibition

Maria McNevin and John Ready's son Dave at Another Angle Studio ahead of the exhibition. - Credit: Another Angle Studio

A town's late artist has been remembered with a new wall art just yards from his original studio ahead of an exhibition of his work.

A collection of John Reay's work will be showcased for the first time in more than a decade at a new exhibition to honour his legacy to Lowestoft's artistic heritage.

The artist, who died in 2011 aged 63, captured a number of familiar places in the town which no longer exist, such as Cleopatra's nightclub on South Pier.

A piece of wall art honouring John Reay at Another Angle Studio on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Maria McNevin

Ahead of the Reay of Light exhibition, one of his prints has been reproduced on the wall of Another Angle Studio, the UK's most easterly gallery, just yards from his original print studio on Battery Green Road.

The print, featuring Punch and Judy, showcases Mr Reay's love of Lowestoft, both in place and lifestyle.

Maria McNevin, the curator and creative director, said: “From the early days when I first met John while administering for the exhibitions in Lowestoft Library over 35 years ago, I have been an admirer of his work.

Another Angle Studio are hosting an exhibition showcasing the work of Lowestoft artist John Reay - Credit: Another Angle Studio

"Subsequently, it has always bothered me that such an important artist, collected and revered in places such as Doncaster Museum, collected by BP and commissioned for Jubilee painting in Worlingworth Church, and his work offered to Plaisir - Lowestoft’s twin town - could be so neglected.

"John deserves our recognition and reverence."

The exhibition is the first public display of his work since he passed away 11 years ago.

Another Angle Studio are hosting an exhibition showcasing the work of Lowestoft artist John Reay - Credit: Another Angle Studio

The transport of the exhibition's artwork was funded by Lowestoft Town Council, with mayor Alan Green saying: "I am proud we were able to support bringing John Reay's artwork back to the town for the people of Lowestoft to enjoy.

"As a council, we aim to celebrate the heritage of the town and hope many local people and visitors will be inspired by his unique depictions of Lowestoft and the surrounding area."

Mr Reay, who was also a teacher at Benjamin Britten and the Denes High School, took inspiration from East Anglia's landscapes, while the human form was also a major part of his work.

Another Angle Studio are hosting an exhibition showcasing the work of Lowestoft artist John Reay - Credit: Another Angle Studio

The exhibition is expected to run for six months until December at Another Angle Studio on Battery Green Road.