World famous composer hits town for special 'Come and Sing Day'

John Rutter at the 'Come & Sing Day' in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Almost 250 singers turned out for a special event with one of the world’s most famous and best-loved composers.

A special 'Come and Sing Day' was held on Saturday, September 3 as John Rutter worked with 250 singers in Lowestoft.

John Rutter at the 'Come & Sing Day' in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organisers of the popular music and arts festival, Crescendo, organised "a truly wonderful day of singing" as a fantastic day was enjoyed by all.

With Pakefield High School hosting the event that had been postponed due to lockdown in 2020, singers of all ages and abilities attended from across East Anglia and as far away as Aylesbury and Lincolnshire.

John Rutter at the 'Come & Sing Day' in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Rutter "was in sparkling form" according to organisers as he guided nearly 250 singers "with infectious enthusiasm" throughout the day.

Chosen pieces ranged from old favourites such as Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus and his setting of ‘Amazing Grace’, along with newer pieces such as ‘A Flower Remembered’.

During the breaks, Mr Rutter took time to chat with participants, while accompanist Gavin Roberts, a long-time collaborator with John Rutter, did a sterling job.

John Rutter at the 'Come & Sing Day' in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Diana Moore, on behalf of Crescendo Festival said: “It was an absolute privilege to finally be able to put on this eagerly awaited event and welcome John Rutter to Pakefield.

"We’re delighted with how the day has gone.”

The 'Come & Sing Day' in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Jim Adams, CEO of Clarion Academy Trust and Corvus Education Trust, said: “It's an honour that someone of John's standing has chosen to visit our school."

As the day drew to a close, many people took the opportunity to speak to Mr Rutter and have their music scores signed as a memento of a very special day.

The 'Come & Sing Day' in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

One of the singers said: “It was a truly wonderful day of singing, so worth waiting for!"

Crescendo is a rolling programme of quality music and arts events in Pakefield and Lowestoft – organised by and for local people.

The first Crescendo weekend was held in September 2019, the brainchild of Ferini Gallery owner, Michaela Hobbs.

Many more exciting activities are being planned for the festival’s full relaunch in 2023.

The festival is organised by a team of local volunteers, with support from the community and county councillors.

Committee member, Hazel Johnson, said: "Our aim is to bring people together within Pakefield, so that the community is stronger and more becomes possible.

"This is a very creative corner of the coast, so there is lots of potential.”