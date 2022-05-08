Concerns for missing 85-year-old woman visiting Lowestoft

Concerns have been raised for missing 85-year-old woman Joyce Foster who is visiting Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Concerns have been raised for a missing 85-year-old woman who is visiting Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for help to trace Joyce Foster who was last seen in Bridge Road at about 7pm on Sunday, May 8.

Ms Foster is white, 5ft 5in tall, very slim build and has short grey hair. She is wearing a cream jumper, black and white checked trousers, white shoes and is carrying a small bottle green flight bag.

Officers are concerned for Ms Foster's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.