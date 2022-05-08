News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Concerns for missing 85-year-old woman visiting Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:05 PM May 8, 2022
Concerns have been raised for missing 85-year-old woman Joyce Foster who is visiting Lowestoft.

Concerns have been raised for missing 85-year-old woman Joyce Foster who is visiting Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Concerns have been raised for a missing 85-year-old woman who is visiting Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for help to trace Joyce Foster who was last seen in Bridge Road at about 7pm on Sunday, May 8.

Ms Foster is white, 5ft 5in tall, very slim build and has short grey hair. She is wearing a cream jumper, black and white checked trousers, white shoes and is carrying a small bottle green flight bag.

Officers are concerned for Ms Foster's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Works are continuing as part of the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft

Suffolk County Council

Changes to road layout near £126.75m bridge as works progress

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk fire service called to woodland blaze in Lowestoft

Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
JoJo's specialises in burgers and southern style cuisine

'We're getting there' - Restaurant hopes for high street footfall return

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
This Citroen Saxo was among a number of vehicles seized by Lowestoft police.

Vehicles including e-scooter seen on A47 stopped for anti-social driving

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon