Victorian footbridge in Lowestoft set to undergo 'significant repairs'

Published: 10:56 AM October 18, 2021

Safety concerns were raised during an inspection of the Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular 19th century footbridge has been temporarily closed once more.

Specialist work is set to be carried out on the "listed structure" as a programme of repairs is currently being finalised for the Jubilee Bridge in Lowestoft.

The iron bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft, is described as an "important part of Lowestoft's heritage".

East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Town Council are working together to "finalise the programme of repairs.”

The latest closure comes after safety concerns had been raised during an inspection of the Jubilee Bridge last December.

The iron footbridge was temporarily closed back then after an area of the railings "were found to be loose" during routine inspections.

The Jubilee Bridge footbridge was built in 1887 and on the south side there are inscriptions that refer to Queen Victoria's Jubilee.

Confirming that Jubilee Bridge "is currently closed," an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Both Lowestoft Town Council and East Suffolk Council recognise the importance of the bridge as a piece of the town’s heritage.

"We are working with Lowestoft Town Council to identify how best to carry these repairs out and are currently finalising the documentation to go out to tender for a contractor to carry out the repairs.

"At present, we do not have a date for when the works will commence.

“This is a specialist piece of work, to be carried out on a listed structure, and at height, so understanding the best approach to carry out these repairs has required detailed consideration and consultation with engineers.

“We continue to monitor the bridge with engineer’s visits and have put measures in place to ensure public safety whilst we finalise the programme of repairs.”

A post on the Lowestoft Town Council website added: "The Jubilee Bridge over The Ravine has been closed to the public owing to needed and significant repairs.

"East Suffolk Council is managing the inspection and repairs and is liaising with Lowestoft Town Council.

"From time to time it is unavoidable that The Ravine itself must be closed for health and safety, inspection and interim repairs.

"The full repair programme is being carefully planned with the specialist support required for this important part of Lowestoft’s heritage."