Children's lantern parade marks Platinum Jubilee in Kessingland

A children's lantern parade marched from the Church Hall to Kessingland beach to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Mick Howes

A children's lantern parade saw youngsters in Kessingland mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday.

Dozens of children carrying lanterns made their way from the Church Hall to the beach, accompanied by the Waveney Brass Band Ensemble.

Parish councillor Julie McLean said: "The children had a bit of a sing-song and followed the band down to the beach carrying their lanterns.

The Waveney Brass Band Ensemble led the Kessingland children's lantern parade as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Mick Howes

"If they wanted, they could leave them around the beacon and they'll all be lit before the official beacon lighting, and there's a bugler playing the jubilee song.

"Now that it has started we can enjoy it. A lot of work has gone into putting a programme of events together for Kessingland and finally we can look forward and enjoy ourselves.

"There's so much going on over the weekend, and thankfully we've got the weather for it, because we were quite worried about that on Wednesday."

Enjoying an afternoon tea at the Old Police House in Kessingland. - Credit: Mick Howes

An afternoon tea was also hosted at the Old Police House in Kessingland, while the Sailor's Home's ale and cider festival will run throughout the long weekend.