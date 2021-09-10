'It's despicable': Dog owner discovers chocolate laxatives thrown in garden

Published: 1:06 PM September 10, 2021

Helena Lord, from Kessingland, discovered chocolate laxatives in her garden which she believes may have been done to harm her three dogs. - Credit: Helena Lord/Canva

A dog owner has put out a warning after she discovered chocolate laxatives which had been thrown into her garden.

Helena Lord discovered broken up pieces of “ex-lax” - a chocolate laxative - which had been thrown over her fence and into her garden in Lloyds Avenue in Kessingland.

Helena Lord discovered broken up pieces of “ex-lax” which had been thrown over her fence and into her garden on Lloyds Avenue in Kessingland. - Credit: Helena Lord

Ms Lord has three dogs - Barney, Ruby and Poppy - and said it is “despicable” that someone could have potentially poisoned them.

She got up at 6.45am on Friday, September 10, to pick up after her dogs when she noticed something in the grass.

“At first it looked like a bit of plastic but it was about a dozen pieces of this broken chocolate laxative," said Ms Lord. “I picked it up immediately. I think it was deliberate. That is not an accident, someone has thrown it over my fence with the intention of hurting my dogs."

Helena Lord discovered broken up pieces of “ex-lax” which had been thrown over her fence and into her garden on Lloyds Avenue in Kessingland - Credit: Helena Lord

Following her discovery the 68-year-old took to Facebook to warn others in the community.

Ms Lord also reported the incident online with Suffolk Police and has been in contact with Kessingland Parish Council.

A local veterinary clinic in Norfolk said the chocolate could have caused "a nasty case of diarrhoea and vomiting" and a trip to the vets. But it's unlikely it would of killed them.

Helena Lord, from Kessingland, discovered chocolate laxatives in her garden which she believes may have been done to harm her three dogs. - Credit: Helena Lord

Ms Lord added: “It’s such a horrible thing to do. It would have made them really ill.

“It’s chocolate laxative which you can buy in the chemist which had been broken up into pieces. Chocolate is toxic for dogs anyway. It would have entailed a visit to the vet.

“I am keeping a close on eye on all of them today. But lucky, I'm fairly confident that none of them ate any of it."

Helena Lord, from Kessingland, discovered chocolate laxatives in her garden which she believes may have been done to harm her three dogs. - Credit: Helena Lord



