Dad with incurable cancer completes 4,000-mile cycle

A father diagnosed with an incurable form of prostate cancer received a hero's welcome after completing a 4,000-mile cycle challenge.

Kevin Baldwin arrives back in Lowestoft after completing a 4,000-mile cycle challenge. - Credit: Mick Howes

Kevin Baldwin, 61, lives in Lowestoft with his wife and three daughters and he has spent the summer cycling all around the coast of mainland UK.

After setting off from Ness Point - Britain's most easterly point - for the 4,000-mile challenge on Sunday, May 1 Mr Baldwin cycled to all four of the compass points over almost four months.

He completed the challenge by returning to Ness Point on Thursday evening (August 25) where, escorted on the last mile by other cyclists, a large group of family, friends and colleagues from the town’s scouting community were waiting to greet him.

Mr Baldwin said: "The support from the people along the way made it a really enjoyable ride.

"So many people came up to speak to me and generously offered places to stay or to pitch my tent.

"That really brought back my faith in humanity. Everyone I met was so charitable.

“Unlike here in Lowestoft, my summer weather didn’t start until I got south of Aberdeen.

"Before that all the way up the west coast it had been pretty windy and wet and although there were bright spells there was rain most of the time.

"The region of Dumfries and Galloway seemed to take an age to get through.

"Fortunately, I had no mechanical problems with my bike and only had one puncture.

"Now I am back home I am looking forward to a roast dinner, I have been eating on a lot of carbs during the ride to keep me going, so it will be good to taste home cooking again.”

With Mr Baldwin raising money for Cancer Research UK, a "fantastic sum" of £15,800 has been raised thus far - smashing the original £5,000 target.

Mr Baldwin said: "I want to thank all the people who donated online.

"Although I was doing the cycling, the whole trip was made possible by all the supporters. I also want to thank the Oncology Department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as well as close family and friends - it has been a joint effort."

'A great advocate'

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2020, Mr Baldwin said: "I underwent surgery to remove a tumour but in early 2021 the cancer returned with complications, leaving me with a limited life expectancy.

"Having received such wonderful care and treatment from our NHS, I wanted to give something back to show my appreciation, so I decided to raise money for Cancer Research UK.”

Lowestoft Scout’s district commissioner Mel Buck said: "The scouting family across the country helped to move Kevin’s big box of medication around the UK ahead of him.

"Our young people have also been following him on Instagram and it has shown them what can be done.

"Kevin is a great advocate for scouting."

People can pledge support online at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/compass4cancer.