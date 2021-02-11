'Amazing response' to sisters' fundraising efforts for NHS

Published: 4:03 PM February 11, 2021

Sisters Ava Martin, eight, and Amber Martin, four, are all smiles after their fundraising success. Picture: The Martin family - Credit: The Martin family

Kind-hearted sisters have helped to raise spirits and boost a worthy cause after creating a series of handmade bookmark designs thanking the NHS.

Ava and Amber Martin have been busy turning part of their family home in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, into a "little workshop" as they've created hundreds of bookmarks that have been sold to raise funds for the NHS.

Sisters Ava Martin, eight, and Amber Martin, four, with the bookmark designs that are being sold to raise funds for the NHS. Picture: The Martin family - Credit: The Martin family

Grove Primary School pupils Ava, eight, and Amber, four, have now raised more than £270 for the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the past month, after their bookmark designs were hand-delivered locally and posted across the country.

Ava came up with the idea of selling them for donations between £1 and £4 so the money could be handed over to charity - in particular the NHS.

Parents Scott and Stacey Martin said they were "really proud" of their amazing efforts.

Mrs Martin said: "They have loved it.

"From creating the bookmark designs, laminating them, printing them off, putting them in envelopes or hand delivering them it has been like a little workshop."

After informing friends and family of the girls' efforts - thanks to the power of Facebook and social media - soon they were fielding orders for the bookmarks from across Lowestoft and beyond.

All smiles - sisters Ava Martin, eight, and Amber Martin, four, with brother Oliver Martin, two. Picture: The Martin family - Credit: The Martin family

Mrs Martin said: "It has given them something to focus on (during lockdown).

"They have been busy with their home schooling but they have been so excited making hundreds of bookmarks and then helping to deliver them to friends locally, or post them off to others further afield.

"It has really, really lifted their spirits seeing their friends on the doorstep and the response has been absolutely amazing.

"We still have money coming in, and the girls understand that the funds are going to help people who need it.

"We certainly did not expect it to get this reaction - its lovely."

She added: "Ava is a really busy girl, who is still doing her dancing sessions online as well as being busy with her schoolwork.

"She feels really proud to know that after creating hundreds of bookmarks all this money has been raised for charity from her fundraising idea."