'Always caring' staff honoured for combined service

The Laurels staff with CEO Daya Thayan, third from right and director of specialist services Chris May, right. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

The "incredible dedication" of care staff has been hailed during a special event.

Care staff at The Laurels, Kingsley Healthcare’s learning disability service in Lowestoft, have been honoured for their combined service of more than 120 years.

Kingsley chief executive Daya Thayan praised the “incredible dedication” of the 10 staff who have all worked at the care home on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft for 10 years or longer.

Thanking each one in turn at a special afternoon tea, and presenting them with gifts, he said: “We are so proud of what you have done and are so grateful."

CEO Daya Thayan handing out gifts to The Laurels staff. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

He highlighted their dedication during the pandemic, always being there for the residents and treating them like their extended family.

Manager Toni Atkinson, who has been at The Laurels since it opened in 2008, was joined at the Kingsley House function by staff members Kevin Worton, Lesley Saunders, Mark Skitterall, Brett Smith, Caroline Smith, Andrew Samuels, Callan Finch, Gemma Woodgate and Danielle Spencer.

Miss Atkinson said: “I have put my heart and soul into making The Laurels a home from home for the residents and their families making sure we are all part of one big family.

“The toughest challenge we faced was the Covid lockdown.

"We were scared of this unknown virus which put all life as we knew it on hold – but thanks to my outstanding staff team we remained safe!”

CEO Daya Thayan right, with support worker Andrew Samuels, left, senior support worker Danielle Spencer and support worker Callan Finch. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Senior support worker Mark Skitterall said: “My motivation at The Laurels is quite simple.

"To make someone smile and make a difference is all the reward I ever want.”

During the tea, tributes to staff from the families of residents were read out.

Hospital nurse Kayleigh Davison, the sister of resident Eleanor, wrote: “The Laurels has been Eleanor’s home for more than five years.

"In my eyes no one could look after Eleanor the way we were, but all you guys have proved us wrong.

“You are more than carers and a care home, you are one big family; one big extended family even to us as Eleanor’s family, always caring, welcoming and friendly.”