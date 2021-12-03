'The gifts are perfect': Donations support Salvation Army Christmas Day lunch

A care home has provided an early festive treat in supporting an annual event.

Offering support to a series of community initiatives, Kingsley Healthcare has presented gift bags to the Salvation Army’s Lowestoft Citadel.

These will be distributed at the church’s Christmas Day lunch, as they host community lunches for people who may otherwise be alone over Christmas.

Rosie Rigden, PA to Kingsley chief executive Daya Thayan, said: “We took guidance on what gifts would be most appropriate and included bath sets, mini Christmas puddings and cakes, chocolates, socks and tinned meat.”

She was accompanied by colleagues Matt Herring, Kingsley’s head of corporate finance, and Teresa Drake, head office housekeeper, as the gift bags were handed to church volunteers Lisa King - a local nurse who will be cooking the Christmas Day lunch - and Mel Batty.

From left, Matt Herring, Lisa King, Rosie Rigden, Teresa Drake and Mel Batty with the gift bags. - Credit: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

With the preparation for the annual Christmas Day lunch - which usually serves around 120 people - starting in October, the detailed planning normally sees 24 kilos of turkey crown, almost 500 potatoes and more than 700 Brussels sprouts and 50 slices of Christmas pudding provided for the community as well as other Christmas table essentials.

The Salvation Army’s Major Kathy Woodhouse said: “I could not believe it when I came into the Citadel and saw what was in the lovely gift bags.

"The gifts are perfect and I want to say a big thank you to Kingsley.

"It’s fantastic that local businesses and individuals are so supportive.

“We will be giving them out on Christmas Day to a mix of lonely older people who live on their own and people living in precarious circumstances.”

Kingsley CEO Daya Thayan said: “We are a national care provider now but we are still conscious and proud of our roots in Lowestoft.

"As a company we are passionate about supporting the communities in which we work.”

Throughout November, Kingsley has also been running a foodbanks appeal at its Lowestoft head office and care homes across the country.

Staff also supported the Movember men’s health charity initiative raising nearly £1,800.