Go-ahead for kiosks to be unveiled in historic market area

New kiosks look set to be unveiled in a town's historic market area after plans were given the green light.

A scheme to install four new wooden market stalls to help increase footfall and boost Lowestoft's market area have been approved.

Two of this design one market stalls will be located on The Triangle if plans are approved. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

Plans to install four wooden market stalls/kiosks for traders with temporary fixings at the Triangle Market on the High Street in Lowestoft were lodged with East Suffolk Council in March to add to the existing two stalls.

With the kiosks to be rented to traders to provide a weather proof area for sales of a range of goods, each kiosk measures 2m x 3m.

The plans lodged by Lowestoft Town Council with East Suffolk were approved under delegated powers last week.

Two of this design two market stalls will be located on The Triangle if plans are approved. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

A design and access statement said: "There are currently two permanent wooden kiosks on site and when other traders occupy the market they bring their own tables, chairs and shelters.

"The plan is to install four wooden market stalls/kiosks which will be temporarily fixed to the floor.

The town council hopes that the stalls will aid the use of the area for markets.

Also, a report from a delegated officer at East Suffolk said: "There have been some comments made about the installation of these kiosks under The Sails area instead of the Market Triangle, however, this is not possible due to the Market Charter/Licensing restrictions.

"The town council does not intend to paint the kiosks but instead they will have a natural wood finish.

"The proposed units would be constructed of a soft wood with a wood and felt roof and toughened glass windows, in an overall simple contemporary design.

"The proposed positioning of the units has been amended in order to avoid the units creating a visual barrier and dead end appearance to the street when travelling north along the high street."

A decision letter notice to the applicants confirmed the approval of the plans.