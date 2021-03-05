Club clocks up thousands of miles with special lockdown challenge
- Credit: Kirkley and Pakefield FC
Members of a football club have been maintaining their fitness over recent weeks with a special challenge.
Kirkley and Pakefield FC have hailed the success of a club challenge that has seen thousands of miles clocked up during lockdown.
The Lowestoft-based club launched '80 days around the world' on January 16.
Organised by the club's junior committee, it has seen youth and adult players, parents, coaches and staff from across the club heading out as part of a collective challenge to run, cycle or walk all the way around the world.
Heading out from their home ground at Walmer Road, the challenge is to virtually travel all the way around the world - the equivalent of 24,901 miles and back to where it all started.

Aiming to raise "much-needed funds" the club is well on its way to reaching its £2,000 target "to support Kirkley and Pakefield FC grassroots football."
By recreating the story of Phileas Fogg’s attempt to circumnavigate the world in 80 days, all club members have so far raised £1,280 on its crowdfunding JustGiving page.
It states: "Kirkley and Pakefield FC are looking for support following the financial impact Covid-19 has had on grassroots football.
"The club is a really important facility for the teams, players, members and the local community for a host of activities including football, so please support the junior committee’s efforts."
Anyone wishing to donate can visit the JustGiving page.