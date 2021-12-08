Lifeline pantry celebrates one year anniversary helping the community

The Kirkley Pantry has been going from strength to strength since opening. - Credit: Mick Howes

A pantry which has been a lifeline for those struggling with heating and food bills is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Kirkley Pantry, located on St Peter's Street in Kirkley, Lowestoft, opened in December 2020 as a branch of 'Your Local Pantry' in response to the needs of the community.

Since then, the pantry has gone from strength to strength, opening a cafe on Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning for people to socialise and a garden with concrete slabs installed by workers from Farrans as well as flower beds by students from East Coast College.

The philosophy of the pantry is to not to act as a food bank but to keep people out of crisis with no vouchers and no questions asked.

Reverend Helen Chandler, of St Peter and St John Church and the Kirkley Pantry, reflected on the success of the past year.

She said: "It is surprising it has been a year already, the time has flown by.

"The initial stages of opening happened during the second lockdown and it is a huge accomplishment to have something like this for the community in Kirkley.

"We are going from strength to strength and this is affirmation we are doing the right thing."

Reverend Chandler said that the pantry continues to thrive because there is a demand for the service in the area.

"There is so much hidden poverty in Kirkley and Lowestoft," she said.

"For many people, it is the choice between eating and heating.

"The pandemic has shown that many people can become vulnerable to economic difficulties and find themselves in times of crisis.

"Cuts to Universal Credit and lack of seasonal work over the winter also means we have seen an increase in numbers.

"For example, we saw a dip in demand during the summer but over the past two weeks we have seen 15 new members.

"We don't just offer food. Our cafe provides a social sphere for people and we signpost them to other services as well."

Reverend Chandler is looking to build on the pantry's success.

She said: "We will continue the momentum because there an ongoing problems of poverty which effect our community.