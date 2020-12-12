News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Community pantry opens after volunteers restore village hall

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:07 PM December 12, 2020   
volunteers

From left to right: Angie, Andrew, Reverend Helen Chandler and Paulette. - Credit: Kirkley Pantry

A village hall has been restored ahead of the launch of a community pantry to support people struggling financially.

Facilities management company Emcor have restored the floor at Kirkley Village Hall, which had been damaged from many years of use.

Emcor stepped forward for the job after a plea from Business in the Community (BITC), a charity set up by Prince Charles to match the needs of community organisations with offers of support from businesses.


volunteers

Left to right: volunteer Angie with Reverend Helen Chandler. - Credit: Kirkley Pantry

Lorraine Light, of the community pantry, said: "The volunteers were amazing and you can see by the shine on the floor what a fantastic job they did.

"This was the final piece of the jigsaw and allowed us to open on time on December 1."

The pantry, a member of the Lowestoft Food Forum, will be open on Tuesdays between 10am and 3.30pm and uses no vouchers or referrals.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency works continuing to protect homes and coastline

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Constabulary

Weapons, cash and phones found in Mercedes car

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

How to find out when bins will be collected in East Suffolk this Christmas

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus