Community pantry opens after volunteers restore village hall

Published: 3:07 PM December 12, 2020

From left to right: Angie, Andrew, Reverend Helen Chandler and Paulette. - Credit: Kirkley Pantry

A village hall has been restored ahead of the launch of a community pantry to support people struggling financially.

Facilities management company Emcor have restored the floor at Kirkley Village Hall, which had been damaged from many years of use.

Emcor stepped forward for the job after a plea from Business in the Community (BITC), a charity set up by Prince Charles to match the needs of community organisations with offers of support from businesses.





Left to right: volunteer Angie with Reverend Helen Chandler. - Credit: Kirkley Pantry

Lorraine Light, of the community pantry, said: "The volunteers were amazing and you can see by the shine on the floor what a fantastic job they did.

"This was the final piece of the jigsaw and allowed us to open on time on December 1."

The pantry, a member of the Lowestoft Food Forum, will be open on Tuesdays between 10am and 3.30pm and uses no vouchers or referrals.