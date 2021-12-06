Lowestoft jeweller gets TV spot in Kirstie Allsopp's Handmade Christmas
- Credit: Arlington Talent
A keen crafter from Lowestoft is set to feature on a daytime TV show this month.
Popular presenter Kirstie Allsopp will return with a new daytime series as Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas returns later this month.
The new series of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas is due to air on C4 on December 13 as a series of crafters battle it out.
And on Wednesday, December 15 a contributor from Lowestoft will feature in the 'Jumper' episode.
Alice Neal, a jeweller from Lowestoft, will line up alongside a solicitor from Bath, a fashion designer from Islington, London and a theatre photographer from Cornwall in the popular show.
A spokesman for the show said: "In each episode of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, four crafting whizzes go head-to-head.
"For Kirstie's best jumper competition, four knitters will race against the clock to create an accessory, and then unveil their hand knitted jumpers for the judge.
"But who will be crowned the winner?"