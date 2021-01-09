'It's a lifeline' - Ladies in Lockdown group goes global

Published: 5:30 AM January 9, 2021

The Ladies in Lockdown group was formed by Jo Harmer in Lowestoft, Suffolk in March 2020 - Credit: Submitted

An online group to support local women during the lockdown has gone from strength to strength and now includes women from around the world.

Ladies in Lockdown was formed by Jo Harmer, 48, who owns her own wedding supplier business in Lowestoft during the first national lockdown in 2020.

Starting out as a small online group for ladies in Lowestoft, it now has 20,000 members from across the world.

Jo Harmer awarded for making a difference in the community of Lowestoft. - Credit: Submitted

Talking about the inspiration behind it, Mrs Harmer said: "I wanted to do something to help the local community of Lowestoft to keep myself busy.

"The group grew so popular very quickly from a few hundred ladies in Lowestoft and surrounding areas, expanding to East Anglia, then the UK and the Group went global within weeks.

"We now have nearly 20,000 ladies on board with over 18,500 ladies in East Anglia alone and over 15,000 ladies in Lowestoft."

Jo Harmer and her admin team at Ladies in Lockdown - Credit: Submitted

The group has been a focal point for many, especially those who live alone or who are vulnerable.

Mrs Harmer said: "The group is a fun and positive place for ladies of all ages to talk to one another.

"Each day I put up positive posts and we have run competitions and activities for the ladies, we have even created our own merchandise brand.

"Mental health has been such a huge talking point during the lockdowns and the group is a lifeline for ladies who are lonely.

"So many of the ladies confidence has grown through this group including one of our members Annette who is a bilateral amputee and who said she would not know how to cope without the group."

There are now ladies across the world who have joined the group. - Credit: Submitted

Since the third lockdown was announced on January 4, 700 new members have joined the group.

Mrs Harmer said: "We will continue as a group even after lockdown restrictions lift. It is part of the ladies lives now.

The ladies have taken part in virtual activities and competitions throughout the lockdowns. - Credit: Submitted

"It is so bizarre to think that the Lowestoft ladies will be able to all meet up in real life one day."

Mrs Harmer encourages ladies to join the group here.