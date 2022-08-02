News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Land within business park sells at auction for above guide price

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:26 AM August 2, 2022
Updated: 10:45 AM August 2, 2022
Land within Reydon Business Park is set to be auctioned off

Land within Reydon Business Park is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A plot of land within a business park smashed through its asking price at auction.

The land off Fountain Way at Reydon Business Park went under the hammer as an auction was held online last Wednesday, July 27.

Land within Reydon Business Park is set to be auctioned off

Land within Reydon Business Park is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the land had a guide price of £70,000 to £100,000 plus fees, but went for £125,000.

The property description from the auctioneers described it as a "great opportunity" as it was sold on a freehold tenure. 

Described as "land within Reydon Business Park with planning consent for commercial development" to the east of Reydon, near Southwold, the property description from the auctioneers said the land measured "approximately 0.18 acres" with "planning consent for the development of two commercial units (B1 and B8 uses).

"The units will sit within a single building which extends about 2,300sq ft (220sq m) and will benefit from an office mezzanine across both units.

"Great opportunity for both commercial and domestic applications, and there is no VAT election on the purchase."

Southwold News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Updated

Five fire crews rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ben Hampton and Ben Stone, the new owners of The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Dan

Historic pub's new lease of life as music venue for all

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Smack Race in the 1990s.

'Historic' sailing race to hit town's waters this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Amazon Prime Video of presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who this week admit

7 times Lowestoft has featured on TV

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon