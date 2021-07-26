News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Flames and spectacular laser lights illuminate skies over pier

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:48 AM July 26, 2021   
The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A stunning laser light show illuminated the night skies over a prominent Lowestoft landmark.

Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday night (July 24) as they gathered in front of the Claremont Pier on the south beach in Lowestoft.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The laser light display took place to mark the end of the first year of the pier being in the ownership of the Mayne, Manning and Llewellyn family.

Marking the first anniversary in style, a spectacular laser show was seen by an estimated crowd of between 400 to 500 people.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Families and holidaymakers had gathered on the promenade, in the adjacent car park and in Wellington Gardens at 9pm to watch the show, with the roof of the pier lit up as beams of light danced across the night sky.

Accompanied by a dance soundtrack, the free 15-minute open-air display was a first for the pier.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With a smoke machine and bursts of flames to complement the laser beams, one onlooker described it as like being on the dancefloor of a Mediterranean nightclub.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Afterwards, the pier owners sent out "a massive thank you" to all that attended the laser show.



Lowestoft News

