Popular laser lights display set for welcome return to pier

Published: 6:04 PM July 30, 2021

A spectacular laser light show that attracted hundreds of people is set to return to a coastal town next weekend.

After flames and laser lights had illuminated the night skies over Claremont Pier on the south beach in Lowestoft on Saturday, July 24, organisers have revealed that the display will return once more on August 7.

The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Around 500 people had gathered at the prominent Lowestoft landmark, as the first-ever laser light display was held to mark the end of the first year of the pier being in the ownership of the Mayne, Manning and Llewellyn family.

And after marking the first anniversary in style, the response to the spectacular laser show has prompted management to organise a new, longer display next month.

With a smoke machine and bursts of flames to complement the laser beams dancing across the night sky, the roof of the pier was lit up during the free 15-minute open-air display.

Charmaine Llewellyn, one of the owners of the Claremont Pier, happy with the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

And now, having listened to feedback from those attending, Charmaine Llewellyn, one of the owners of the Claremont Pier, said: "The laser light show will be returning to the pier on Saturday, August 7, at 9.30pm.

"We have extended the show, and to get the best views of the display you have to stand in front of the pier.

"We were definitely very pleased with how the first ever display went.

"A lot of people said it was really nice to see something a bit different being put on and we were pleased with the comments and responses we received.

"We have been listening to the feedback, with people saying they enjoyed it but it was just not long enough.

"So we are extending the display and making it longer."

Mrs Llewellyn added: "We will see how this display on August 7 goes.

"Obviously we would like to do further displays and carry on doing it regularly, but it is dependent on the response and if we get a good number of people turning out.

"People need to be standing in front of the pier to get the best views."