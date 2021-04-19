Latitude line-up reveal delayed as bosses look to learn from Liverpool test

Published: 4:18 PM April 19, 2021

Latitude could go ahead this summer with a capacity crowd and Bastille and Snow Patrol topping the bill - Credit: Megan Aldous

The eagerly-anticipated line-up reveal for the 2021 Latitude Festival has been delayed while organisers learn from a test event planned in Liverpool next month.

Latitude founder Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, announced the delay on the day an official line-up had been expected.

Mr Benn, who is also involved in the pilot event on Merseyside, hopes to welcome a capacity crowd to the festival at Henham Park between July 22 to 25.

Festival Boss Melvin Benn on the Henham estate. - Credit: Nick Butcher

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday morning, he said: "I know you were expecting line up news today and I'm sorry to disappoint you, but I need to hold for a short while longer. Sorry.

"We are working incredibly hard towards the prime minister's roadmap of June 21 when he is promising we will be able to open.

"Concerts and festivals are perhaps among the most difficult to open but we are confident we will be part of that. Indeed, the prime minister has said we will along with other mass audience events like football and cricket.

"Prior to that, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are data monitoring a series of events in different environments under an Events Research Programme to learn and develop any additional mitigations (testing and/or Covid certifications, the spread of virus outdoors versus indoor etc) that may be needed.

"To that end, they have asked me to produce an outdoor music event for them in Sefton Park in Liverpool in two weeks time on May 2.

"To that extent, I felt it better that I announce the line up when we have the even greater certainty of that event and our learning from it under our belt.

"I hope you understand as the one thing I am certain of is Latitude will be heavenly and definitely worth waiting for."

Lewis Capaldi had been announced as one of the headliners for Latitude Festival, but has postponed his performance until 2022. - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Last month, chart-topper Lewis Capaldi announced he has postponed his headline set at Latitude until 2022, while acts announced so far include Bastille, Snow Patrol and First Aid Kit.

Should phase four of the government's roadmap out of lockdown come into effect as planned on June 21, all restrictions on social distancing and crowd capacity would be lifted in time for the festival.