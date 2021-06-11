Swimmer in trouble at sea sparks lifeboat and coastguards response

Published: 2:18 PM June 11, 2021

A swimmer in trouble at sea prompted an early morning lifeboat call-out.

Emergency services were called out after concerns had been raised for a swimmer who was believed to be in difficulty off the north Suffolk coast.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat responded at 10.30am on Friday, June 11 after the swimmer had been spotted waving for help.

A HM Coastguard Rescue Team were also alerted to reports that a person was in trouble in the sea off North Denes in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “Our volunteer lifeboat crew quickly assembled and we were ready to launch when UK Coastguard radioed us to say that the person, thought to be a woman, had managed to get back to the beach and that we could stand down.”