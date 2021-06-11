News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Swimmer in trouble at sea sparks lifeboat and coastguards response

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:18 PM June 11, 2021   
The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat responded.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat responded. - Credit: Mick Howes

A swimmer in trouble at sea prompted an early morning lifeboat call-out.

Emergency services were called out after concerns had been raised for a swimmer who was believed to be in difficulty off the north Suffolk coast.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat responded at 10.30am on Friday, June 11 after the swimmer had been spotted waving for help.

A HM Coastguard Rescue Team were also alerted to reports that a person was in trouble in the sea off North Denes in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “Our volunteer lifeboat crew quickly assembled and we were ready to launch when UK Coastguard radioed us to say that the person, thought to be a woman, had managed to get back to the beach and that we could stand down.”

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Demolition works at the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive in Lowestoft have been completed.

Suffolk County Council

Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Sq

Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the B1127 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is to be closed.

Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus