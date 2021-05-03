Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast

Published: 3:21 PM May 3, 2021

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat returning to shore after been called out to reports of two kayakers in difficulty around half a mile off the coast on bank holiday Monday, May 3 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes/RNLI

A lifeboat was launched to reports of sea kayakers "in trouble" off the coast.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat crew and a local HM Coastguard Rescue Team were called to investigate reports of two boats in trouble off the Suffolk coast.

The charity's Patsy Knight craft was launched soon after 11.30am on Monday May 3 following reports that two people in separate kayaks were in need of assistance.

Lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “We located the two kayakers paddling over half a mile off Pakefield.

"We went alongside and the solo male paddler in each kayak confirmed that they were both okay and didn't need any assistance – but as the sea was getting quite rough they would head closer inshore.

"All rescue personnel were then stood down and the lifeboat returned to its moorings.”