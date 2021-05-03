News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:21 PM May 3, 2021   
Lowestoft lifeboat was called out to two kayakers off Pakefield

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat returning to shore after been called out to reports of two kayakers in difficulty around half a mile off the coast on bank holiday Monday, May 3 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes/RNLI

A lifeboat was launched to reports of sea kayakers "in trouble" off the coast.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat crew and a local HM Coastguard Rescue Team were called to investigate reports of two boats in trouble off the Suffolk coast.

The charity's Patsy Knight craft was launched soon after 11.30am on Monday May 3 following reports that two people in separate kayaks were in need of assistance.

Lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “We located the two kayakers paddling over half a mile off Pakefield.

"We went alongside and the solo male paddler in each kayak confirmed that they were both okay and didn't need any assistance – but as the sea was getting quite rough they would head closer inshore.

You may also want to watch:

"All rescue personnel were then stood down and the lifeboat returned to its moorings.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 22, charged over stabbing as victim remains 'critical'
  2. 2 Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
  3. 3 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  1. 4 Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
  2. 5 Road cordoned off as police investigate 'overnight incident'
  3. 6 Boy, 5, welcomes back 'kindred spirit' tiger to Norfolk home
  4. 7 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
  5. 8 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  6. 9 Queen and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform as popular festival returns
  7. 10 Town McDonald's closure a chance to 'reinvigorate' area
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with a shed burglary in Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

Updated

Rare Lambretta scooter worth £5,000 stolen during shed burglary

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
crash victoria road

Two arrested after driver rammed police cars and level crossing

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
lambretta

'I cried' - Man devastated after £5,000 Lambretta scooter stolen and burned

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
PC Samuel Jones and DC Laura Cotton outside Ipswich Crown Court

How 'tireless' police duo stopped child rapists

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus