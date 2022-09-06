'Hugely successful': Lifesaving contest showcased on town's beach

The eastern region's surf life saving championship on Lowestoft Beach, taken by spectator Elaine High. - Credit: Elaine High

Lifeguards showcased what it takes to be the best as a special contest made a welcome return to the beach.

The eastern region's surf lifesaving championships attracted a good turnout as a "fantastic event" was staged on Lowestoft beach over the weekend.

Two competitors finishing the ‘Board Rescue’ event at the eastern region's championship. - Credit: Waveney SLSC

The "hugely successful" two-day event showcased the fitness and skills of more than 150 life savers.

Hosted by Lowestoft club, Waveney Surf Life Saving Club, those aged from seven to 60+ featured in teams from North Norfolk (Cromer), Mundesley and Brighton as well as the home club for a series of land and water-based races.

The events challenged their sprinting, swimming, board paddling, surf-ski paddling and rescue skills as many passers-by enjoyed the spectacle.

The prize-giving was held at East Point Pavilion where North Norfolk SLSC were crowned overall Eastern Region Champions.

The Youth (14-16 year olds) and Nippers (7-13 year olds) Championship title went to Waveney SLSC.

Representatives from Waveney Surf Life Saving Nipper and Youth Squad. - Credit: Waveney SLSC

Nick Ayers, one of Waveney SLSC’s founding members and director of the event, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to host the championships at Lowestoft Beach.

"We were blessed with superb conditions and it’s great to showcase the sport of surf lifesaving and the talents and fitness of the competitors, some of whom compete at a national level.

"Congratulations to North Norfolk, who put in an awesome performance to be champions.

"We’re so proud of all our members, especially our Nipper and Youth squad.

"They all gave everything in their events and their team spirit was just incredible.”

Many of the senior competitors taking part in the event hold beach life saving qualifications from governing body, Surf Life Saving GB, who supported the event, and have been patrolling East Anglia’s beaches over the summer as RNLI beach lifeguards.

This weekend marked the end of the season for RNLI beach patrols in the region with red and yellow uniforms being packed away until next year.

While many of this year’s beach crew will be moving on to new adventures, some of the younger surf life savers that took part in the weekend’s event are already working towards their SLSGB qualifications in preparation for next summer.

For more information about Surf Life Saving contact Waveney Surf Life Saving Club on waveneyslsc@gmail.com