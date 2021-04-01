Frankie's Guys all set for live streamed performance at Marina

Published: 11:51 AM April 1, 2021

Frankie’s Guys will perform live from Lowestoft for their first-ever, all singing, all dancing, professionally produced live stream this weekend. Picture: Frankie's Guys - Credit: Frankie's Guys

Management at a coastal theatre have received "a massive boost" as they prepare to host its first performance live on stage in more than a year this weekend.

After a "heartbreaking" year of closures amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is set to hold its first performance on stage since March last year.

The public will have the chance to watch on as Frankie’s Guys hit the stage at the Marina for a live streamed premiere.

Frankie’s Guys – a celebration of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - will perform a live streamed premiere from the Marina Theatre on Friday, April 2.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft illuminated in red. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Emma Butler Smith, Marina Theatre's chief executive, said: "We were really excited when Frankie’s Guys approached us about using the Marina for their streamed performance.

"It’s been heart-breaking not having anyone perform on our stage for a year, so this has given us a massive boost.

"It was great to feel the building buzzy again.

"Marina staff are hard at work behind the scenes getting ready to reopen our doors as soon as we can.

Emma Butler-Smith, chief executive of the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

"We hope to open as an outdoor café from mid-April and then films from mid-May.

"It’s hard to plan much further ahead than that at the moment, but we really hope to see live acts on the Marina stage this summer too."

The special event will be premiered this Friday at 7.30pm as Frankie's Guys perform their streamed premiere "straight to your home from the Marina!"

It will see Frankie’s Guys performing live from Lowestoft for their first-ever, all singing, all dancing, professionally produced live stream.

Featuring all your Frankie’s Guys favourite members and their live band, this celebration of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons features unrivalled vocals, slick moves and comedy.

It includes 12 past and present members of Frankie’s Guys - including Aaron Bolton, who hails from the Lowestoft area - as they take you back with timeless classics, such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Oh What A Night and many more.

With the event being filmed under all current Covid-19 guidelines, the premiere will take place on Friday, with catch up performances available to book on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 at 7.30pm.

For further information on how to book this live stream visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk