Car cruising meets involving anti-social drivers spark concerns

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:15 PM September 22, 2022
Members of RANS point to the anti-social behaviour motorists Gateway Retail Park Lowestoft

Members of pressure group Residents Against Noise and Speed (RANS) highlight the tyre tracks and anti-social behaviour from motorists at Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A pressure group has reiterated calls for action as anti-social drivers continue to cause community concerns.

Members of the Residents Against Noise and Speed (RANS) group have urged police and a council to clamp down on speeding motorists who are causing misery.

And next week, the issue of "car cruising" across Lowestoft will be raised at a meeting of the 'full council' at East Suffolk.

Suffolk police had launched a crackdown on the anti-social use of vehicles on the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft and around the Pakefield and Kessingland areas as patrols were stepped up in June, July and August last year.

It led to the RANS group being formed in September last year, after people living in Kessingland, Gisleham, Rushmere and Carlton Colville expressed concerns about excessive speeding and noise within their local communities.

Last November, frustrated locals said the anti-social motorists had continued to congregate in September and October, with the noise described as "horrendous most nights".

Further misery from "revving and noisy exhausts" was reported once more in May, prompting additional police patrols to be carried out.

And then in July, anti-social drivers were slammed once more after for "car cruising" late at night on the Co-op car park on Ashburnham Way, in Carlton Colville.

Last month RANS held a "constructive" meeting with Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, as anti-social driving - most notably on the Gateway Retail Park and Kessingland Bypass - was discussed.

adam robertson

Adam Robertson, member of Residents Against Speed and Noise (RANS). - Credit: Residents Against Speed and Noise

But earlier this month, RANS member Adam Robertson said that "speeding on the Kessingland Bypass" had returned - after a car was towed away following a lamppost being hit.

Now, after this latest incident and the recent meeting with Mr Passmore, Mr Robertson has submitted a question to Mary Rudd, East Suffolk's cabinet member with responsibility for community safety for discussion at a meeting of the full council next Wednesday, September 28 at East Suffolk House in Melton.

It states: "Has East Suffolk Council initiated discussions within a multi-dimensional agency framework regarding a court injunction being issued against Car Cruising happening in Lowestoft, particularly the Kessingland Bypass, under the Section 222 of the Local Government Act 1972 as it can take up to a year to implement a court injunction on Car Cruising?"

Author Picture Icon
