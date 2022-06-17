'A thriving place' - New boardwalk to provide beach access for all

A new boardwalk has been unveiled on a popular beach to allow people with disabilities to access it more easily.

It comes after the scheme of works to construct a new boardwalk, measuring around 1.5m wide and 54m long, was completed on Lowestoft’s South Beach.

Work started from the lower promenade in Lowestoft last month, with the boardwalk located close to the public toilets, the beach access ramp and the Claremont car park.

Work on the boardwalk enabling people with disabilities to access Lowestoft’s South Beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

At the end of the boardwalk will be a performance space of approximately 6m by 8m, which will be available for events and classes and will be managed through an online booking system.

The boardwalk project has been led by the Waveney Disability Forum, who have worked closely with East Suffolk Council to consider how people with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users, as well as people with pushchairs, could gain access to the beach.

A council spokesman said: "A new boardwalk enabling people with disabilities to access Lowestoft’s South Beach more easily, is complete.

"At the end is an events space, which will be available for groups and classes - booking details coming soon."

With an official opening of the boardwalk set to take place later this month, it comes ahead of the First Light Festival this weekend as the council hails an "exciting time" with the refurbishment of the East Point Pavilion, the new ‘Eastern Edge’ beach huts close to completion alongside the new South Beach boardwalk.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “This is such an exciting time for Lowestoft as a number of key projects which will drive huge interest in the town approach completion.

“The First Light festival was developed as part of our ambitious plans to enhance Lowestoft's South Beach, and the town itself, and has led the way for other innovative projects along the seafront, including the refurbishment of the East Point Pavilion, a new accessible boardwalk, and the new contemporary Eastern Edge beach huts.

“All of these projects, as well as other major redevelopments planned for the town centre in future, will help spread the word about Lowestoft as an attractive visitor destination, encouraging more people to spend time here, while also creating a thriving place to live for local communities.”