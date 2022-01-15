Bin collections affected in parts of Lowestoft

Live

Householders are being urged to check to see if their bins have been emptied after some bin collections were delayed in Lowestoft.

Due to delays, bin collections in parts of Carlton Colville, Lowestoft were affected on Friday.

Residents in these areas have been advised to leave their bins out - with the refuse crews aiming to try to collect these bins later today (Saturday).

East Suffolk Council apologised on Friday, January 14 for the inconvenience.

Advising of the delays on Facebook and Twitter, and calling on householders to leave their bins out on Saturday (January 15) for collection, the council said: "We have been unable to collect some bins in parts of Carlton Colville today (Friday), including Chapel Road, Keel Close, Porthole Close, Anchor Way, Mast Close, Cabin Close, Walk Way and Killick Crescent.

"If your bin was not collected as scheduled, please continue to leave it out and the crew will return to collect it on Saturday.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."