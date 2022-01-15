Live
Bin collections affected in parts of Lowestoft
- Credit: Archant
Householders are being urged to check to see if their bins have been emptied after some bin collections were delayed in Lowestoft.
Due to delays, bin collections in parts of Carlton Colville, Lowestoft were affected on Friday.
Residents in these areas have been advised to leave their bins out - with the refuse crews aiming to try to collect these bins later today (Saturday).
East Suffolk Council apologised on Friday, January 14 for the inconvenience.
Advising of the delays on Facebook and Twitter, and calling on householders to leave their bins out on Saturday (January 15) for collection, the council said: "We have been unable to collect some bins in parts of Carlton Colville today (Friday), including Chapel Road, Keel Close, Porthole Close, Anchor Way, Mast Close, Cabin Close, Walk Way and Killick Crescent.
"If your bin was not collected as scheduled, please continue to leave it out and the crew will return to collect it on Saturday.
"We apologise for any inconvenience."
Most Read
- 1 Roads to close as part of town's ultrafast broadband bid
- 2 Cameras could cost £600,000 on busy bypass known for speeding
- 3 Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance
- 4 Alcohol and soft drinks stolen in Lowestoft garage break-in
- 5 Business growth means East Anglian energy firm is looking to recruit locals
- 6 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 7 Police hunt witness after 'intoxicated' woman grabs buggy with child inside
- 8 Traffic delays as Openreach works continue in Lowestoft
- 9 Developer chosen to build 3,000 new homes in Suffolk
- 10 Three due in court after teenager imprisoned and assaulted in Lowestoft