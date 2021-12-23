Bold new beach huts to be unveiled in new year
- Credit: Mick Howes
Work is gathering pace as part of a £2.6m scheme to create bold new beach huts in a coastal town.
With 72 contemporary beach huts to be installed as a replacement for the 58 concrete beach chalets that were demolished on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, the new beach huts are set to be unveiled in the new year.
After the chalets were closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety concerns, construction work started in July last year as part of a wider investment programme for the area.
Work on the new beach huts, which have divided opinion in the town, is due to be completed in March.
Previously the huts have sparked controversy, with some describing them as "hideous", while others welcomed them as "beautiful".
Ten of the beach huts, which have been designed by Norwich architects, Chaplin Farrant, will be accessible with level access from the lower promenade.
Among the works being progressed recently, has been a new steel structure that covers more than a third of the area of beach huts so far that will form the support for the decking on the upper level.
Rectangular cages, filled with rocks, have also been constructed at the base of the structure for additional stability.
An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Work is currently on track for the development of 72 contemporary beach huts at Jubilee Terrace in Lowestoft.
“Work began on site in September to deliver the scheme, which is part of a wider investment programme led by East Suffolk Council for the area.
“Alongside Norwich-based architect, cost consultants and project managers Chaplin Farrant, the project comprises Lowestoft based firms PJ Spillings, as contractor responsible for the timber beach huts, and MS Oakes as the contractor for the steel platform and placement of beach huts on the site.
“Construction is due for completion in March 2022, ahead of spring, when the huts will be available to use.”
The contemporary beach huts will be based on two levels, which will face partially south to ensure maximum sunshine throughout the day.
The tips of the structures will face eastwards reflecting Lowestoft’s position as the most easterly location in the country.
A raised decking promenade will also be created to enable people to sit in front of the new huts on the upper level without restricting access to those using the promenade.