Town centre car park to close for four weeks for repairs

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:03 PM October 11, 2022
Shoppers at the entrance to the Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The multi-storey Britten Centre car park will close for four weeks - Credit: Archant

A town centre multi-storey car park is set to close for four weeks.

The Britten Centre car park, in Lowestoft, will close from Monday, October 17, to allow lighting repairs, drain clearance and deep cleaning to be carried out.

The car park is expected to reopen on Monday, November 14.

It comes as work continues on Beccles' Blyburgate car park, which is currently closed for resurfacing, new line markings, and the repair of bollards and traffic islands.

The car park is expected to reopen later this month, on October 24.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk's cabinet member for transport

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause, however they will allow our teams to carry out essential improvements and ensure these car parks remain available for residents and visitors coming into our town centres.”

Alternative car parks are available at Clapham Road, Alexandra Road, Battery Green and Whapload Road, in Lowesotft, as well as at Newgate and Hungate in Beccles.

